A Positive Agenda for U.S.-Russian Strategic Relations

The panel offered background and analysis of the on-going discussions between Russia and the United States on the nature and details of nuclear reductions in both countries, and the broader strategic relationship now being crafted. The panelists discussed the manner and timing of these reductions, the impact of U.S. withdrawal from the ABM Treaty, the new Russian views of the United States and NATO, the impact of the war on terrorism on the U.S.-Russian relationship and the new, broader strategic relations, cooperation in Central Asia, the Caucuses and Iraq. The briefing was held in the Senate Dirksen building, and preceeded the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearings on U.S.-Russian Strategic Relations.

The panel included the following Carnegie Experts:

Summary prepared by Project's Junior Fellow, Andrew Krepps