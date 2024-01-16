



Lilia Shevtsova is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Lilia Shevtsova chaired the Russian Domestic Politics and Political Institutions Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center, dividing her time between Carnegie’s offices in Washington, DC, and Moscow. She had been with Carnegie since 1995.

Shevtsova was a professor at the Higher School of Economics, a professor of political science at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, deputy director of the Institute for International Economic and Political Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and director of the Center of Political Studies in Moscow. She has been a visiting professor at the University of California at Berkeley, Cornell University, and Georgetown University as well as a fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. Shevtsova was also a member of the executive council of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, founding chair of the Davos World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on the Future of Russia, and member of the Global Agenda Council on Terrorism and Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Currently, Shevtsova is a member of the Editorial Board for the American Interest, Demokratizatsiya, and the Journal of Democracy. In addition to participating in the Davos World Economic Forum’s ongoing Global Redesign Initiative program, she is a senior research associate at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Economics and an associate fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House). She is also a member of the board for the Institute for Human Sciences at Boston University, the Women in International Security international association, the Liberal Mission Foundation, and the New Eurasia Foundation.

Shevtsova is the author and editor of fifteen books, including: Putin’s Russia (revised and expanded edition; Carnegie Endowment, 2005); Russia—Lost in Transition (Carnegie Endowment, 2007); Lonely Power (Carnegie Moscow Center and ROSSPEN, 2010; English edition: Carnegie Endowment, 2010); and Change or Decay with Andrew Wood (Carnegie Endowment, 2011).



