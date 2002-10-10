Is the U.S.-Russia Partnership Working?

IMGXYZ216IMGZYXA panel discussion with:

James Goldgeier, George Washington University

Rose Gottemoeller, Carnegie Endowment

Andrew Kuchins, Carnegie Endowment

Michael McFaul, Carnegie Endowment



The panelists, who are contributors to the book, discussed Russia’s political leadership and foreign and security policy and how it affects the changing U.S.-Russia relationship.

In Russia After the Fall, Andrew Kuchins has assembled an unrivaled group of international experts to provide analyses of how Russia has fared in its reform efforts and how it will face the challenges ahead. The book presents a wide spectrum of opinions from American, Russian, and European scholars on key issues in Russian domestic politics, economic development, society, and foreign and security policy.