event

Is the U.S.-Russia Partnership Working?

Thu. October 10th, 2002
IMGXYZ216IMGZYXA panel discussion with:

James Goldgeier, George Washington University
Rose Gottemoeller, Carnegie Endowment
Andrew Kuchins, Carnegie Endowment
Michael McFaul, Carnegie Endowment

The panelists, who are contributors to the book, discussed Russia’s political leadership and foreign and security policy and how it affects the changing U.S.-Russia relationship.

In Russia After the Fall, Andrew Kuchins has assembled an unrivaled group of international experts to provide analyses of how Russia has fared in its reform efforts and how it will face the challenges ahead. The book presents a wide spectrum of opinions from American, Russian, and European scholars on key issues in Russian domestic politics, economic development, society, and foreign and security policy.

CaucasusRussia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Andrew Kuchins

Former Senior Associate and Director, Russian & Eurasian Program