Iraq: What Do We Do Now?

Registration
With the media reporting on continued unrest, distrust, and a lack of a cohesive strategy in Iraq, there is an urgent need look forward and address the questions: What can and should the United States do now? What changes in present policy are necessary? Listen to the discussion. Click here for a transcript of Sen. Lugar's speech.What's Happening in Iraq?
|
A discussion with Thomas Carothers, Edward C. Chow, Joseph Cirincione, and
Marina Ottaway,
chaired by Jessica
Mathews. Click here for
transcript.
Consequences for the Region and the World
|
A discussion with Husain Haqqani, Robert Kagan, Anatol Lieven, and George Perkovich,
chaired by Moisés
Naím. Click here for
transcript.