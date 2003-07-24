event

Iraq: What Do We Do Now?

Thu. July 24th, 2003

With the media reporting on continued unrest, distrust, and a lack of a cohesive strategy in Iraq, there is an urgent need look forward and address the questions: What can and should the United States do now? What changes in present policy are necessary? Listen to the discussion. Click here for a transcript of Sen. Lugar's speech.

What's Happening in Iraq?

A discussion with Thomas Carothers, Edward C. Chow, Joseph Cirincione, and Marina Ottaway, chaired by Jessica Mathews. Click here for transcript.
Consequences for the Region and the World

A discussion with Husain Haqqani, Robert Kagan, Anatol Lieven, and George Perkovich, chaired by Moisés Naím. Click here for transcript.
event speakers

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Edward C. Chow

Visiting Scholar

Joseph Cirincione

Senior Associate, Director for NonProliferation

Marina Ottaway

Senior Associate, Middle East Program

Before joining the Endowment, Ottaway carried out research in Africa and in the Middle East for many years and taught at the University of Addis Ababa, the University of Zambia, the American University in Cairo, and the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.

Husain Haqqani

Visiting Scholar

Robert Kagan

Senior Associate

Kagan, author of the recent book, The Return of History and the End of Dreams (Knopf 2008), writes a monthly column on world affairs for the Washington Post and is a contributing editor at both the Weekly Standard and the New Republic.

Anatol Lieven

Senior Associate

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Moisés Naím

Distinguished Fellow

Moisés Naím is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a best-selling author, and an internationally syndicated columnist.