event

China's Peaceful Rise?

Mon. September 20th, 2004
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ363IMGZYXA major two-day conference in September explored a wide range of questions related to China's foreign relations and political and economic development.  What do we make of a rising China that aspires to a leadership role, despite its daunting internal challenges? Will it be able to overcome domestic problems and sustain its growth? How should the United States respond to China’s economic and security gains? The Carnegie Endowment also announced its new Chinese-language website and office in Beijing. 

Welcome and Opening Remarks

Dr. Jessica T. Mathews, President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

A Historical Perspective on the Rise of China

Moderator: Dr. Jessica T. Mathews President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Speaker: Dr. Jonathan Spence, Professor of History, Yale University

Can China Rise Peacefully? A Debate

Moderator: Dr. Kenneth Lieberthal, Professor of Political Science, University of Michigan

Speakers:
Dr. Zbigniew Brzezinski, Former National Security Advisor
Dr. John Mearsheimer, Professor of Political Science, The University of Chicago
 

Sustaining China’s Rise: Obstacles and Risks

Moderator: Dr. Richard Bush, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution
Speakers:
Mr. James Burkhard, Director of Global Oil, Cambridge Energy Research Associates: “Energy Constraints on China s Growth”
Dr. Harry Harding, Dean, The Elliott School , The George Washington University:“Domestic Political Risks: Can China Maintain Political Stability?”
Dr. Angang Hu, Professor of Public Policy, Tsinghua University: “Accounting for the Hidden Costs of China ’s Economic Rise ” Dr. Ashley Tellis Senior Associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: “Will China ’s Rise Trigger Regional Counter-Balancing?”
 

Keynote Speaker : Dr. David Ho, CEO, Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center


Tuesday, September 21, 2004

Can China Sustain its Economic Dynamism? A Debate

Moderator: Dr. Albert Keidel, Senior Associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Speakers:
Mr. Martin Wolf ,Associate Editor and Chief Economics Commentator, The Financial Times
Dr. Weijian Shan, Managing Director, Newbridge Capital Partners
 

China’s Impact on the Global Economy

Moderator: Dr. Nicholas Lardy, Senior Fellow, Institute for International Economics

Speakers:
Dr. Homi Kharas, Chief Economist of East Asia and the Pacific Region, the World Bank: “How is China’s Growth Affecting the Developing World?”
Mr. Jim Jarrett Vice President for International Affairs, Intel Corp. “The Growth of China ’s Hi-Tech Industry: Is It Catching Up?”
Dr. Jiqiang Zhang. Vice President, The Blue Moon Fund: “The Environmental Impact of China’s Growth”
 

Keynote Speaker : Mr. John Thornton, Professor and Director of Global Leadership, Tsinghua University
 

China’s Rise: Challenges for American Primacy

Moderator: Dr. Michael Swaine, Senior Associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Speakers:
Amb. Stapleton Roy, Former U.S. Ambassador to China: “Bilateral Strategic Interests: Diverging or Converging?”
Mr. Ruan Zongze, Vice President, the China Institute of International Studies: “Behind China ’s Goal of Peaceful Rise: A Beijing Perspective”
Mr. Robert Kagan, Senior Associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace:“American Leadership and Chinese Aspirations: Is Accommodation Possible?”
 

Concluding Remarks

Speaker : Dr. Minxin Pei: Senior Associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

 

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace would like to thank Motorola, Inc. for its financial support of the conference.

 

Political ReformEconomyMilitaryChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.

Jonathan Spence

Kenneth Lieberthal

Zbigniew Brzezinski

Dr. Zbigniew Brzezinski served as national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter from 1977-1981. He is the author of several acclaimed books on foreign policy, most recently, Strategic Visions: America and the Crisis of Global Power.

John Mearsheimer

Richard Bush

Richard C. Bush III is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, holds the Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies, and is director of its Center for East Asia Policy Studies. He previously served as chairman and managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

James Burkhard

Harry Harding

Angang Hu

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

David Ho

Albert Keidel

Former Senior Associate, China Program

Keidel served as acting director and deputy director for the Office of East Asian Nations at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Before joining Treasury in 2001, he covered economic trends, system reforms, poverty, and country risk as a senior economist in the World Bank office in Beijing.

Martin Wolf

Weijian Shan

Nicholas Lardy

Peterson Institute for International Economics

Homi Kharas

Jim Jarrett

Jiqiang Zhang

John Thornton

Michael D. Swaine

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.

Stapleton Roy

Zongze Ruan

Robert Kagan

Former Senior Associate

Kagan, author of the recent book, The Return of History and the End of Dreams (Knopf 2008), writes a monthly column on world affairs for the Washington Post and is a contributing editor at both the Weekly Standard and the New Republic.

Minxin Pei

Former Adjunct Senior Associate, Asia Program

Pei is Tom and Margot Pritzker ‘72 Professor of Government and the director of the Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies at Claremont McKenna College.