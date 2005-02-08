On Tuesday, January 8, 2005, Carnegie Endowment hosted "Pre-Bratislava Summit Briefing." The speakers were Carnegie Senior Associates Andrew Kuchins, Dmitri Trenin, Michael McFauland Vyacheslav Nikonov, President of the Polity Foundation in Moscow. Carnegie Senior Associate Rose Gottemoeller chaired the discussion.

The meeting launched the a new report, "U.S.-Russian Relations: The Case for Upgrade," written by Kuchins, Nikonov and Trenin. Click here for more information on the report.