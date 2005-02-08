REQUIRED IMAGE

Pre-Bratislava Summit Briefing

Tue. February 8th, 2005
Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday, January 8, 2005, Carnegie Endowment hosted "Pre-Bratislava Summit Briefing."  The speakers were Carnegie Senior Associates Andrew Kuchins, Dmitri Trenin, Michael McFauland Vyacheslav Nikonov, President of the Polity Foundation in Moscow. Carnegie Senior Associate Rose Gottemoeller chaired the discussion.

The meeting launched the a new report, "U.S.-Russian Relations: The Case for Upgrade," written by Kuchins, Nikonov and Trenin. Click here for more information on the report.

Andrew Kuchins

Former Senior Associate and Director, Russian & Eurasian Program

Dmitri Trenin

Former Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.

Michael McFaul

Former Senior Associate

In addition to his role at Carnegie, McFaul is Peter and Helen Bing Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and associate professor of political science at Stanford University.

Vyacheslav Nikonov