On June 14, 2004, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a meeting on the situtaion in Kyrgyzstan after the Tulip Revolution. The speaker was H.E. Roza Otunbayeva, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. Anders Åslund, Director of the Russian and Eurasian Program at the Carnegie Endowment, moderated the session.

Some of the key issues addressed in this meeting were the events that have led up to the Tulip Revolution, the extent of corruption present in the Akayev regime, Kyrgyzstan's geopolitical relations with China, and the goals and challenges of the new administration.

H.E. Otunbayeva also answered the public's questions on topics such as Kyrgyzstan's military cooperation with Russia and the U.S., the priorities of the new administration, and the Kyrgyz view of the events in Uzbekistan.