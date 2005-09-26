event

Development Finance: Lessons from China

Mon. September 26th, 2005
China

Over the past twenty-five years China’s economic growth and employment expansion have made China a major force in the global economy, but questions remain about the effectiveness of its financial system.  Is China’s financial system an appropriate system for a country undergoing such rapid growth, or is at a risk of collapse?

IMGXYZ420IMGZYX IMGXYZ419IMGZYXCarnegie’s Albert Keidel presented a summary of his working paper on development finance in China, which argues that, at the present gradual pace of reform, China’s financial system serves its current and intermediate needs. Nicholas Lardy, Senior Fellow at the Institute for International Economics, and Eswar Prasad, a Division Chief in the IMF’s Research Department and former head of the IMF’s China Division, commented on Keidel’s presentation.  Pieter Bottelier, former Mission Chief of the World Bank, moderated the discussion.

Albert Keidel

Former Senior Associate, China Program

Keidel served as acting director and deputy director for the Office of East Asian Nations at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Before joining Treasury in 2001, he covered economic trends, system reforms, poverty, and country risk as a senior economist in the World Bank office in Beijing.

Nicholas Lardy

Peterson Institute for International Economics

Eswar Prasad

Pieter Bottelier

Former Nonresident Scholar, International Economics Program

Bottelier was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s International Economics Program and senior adjunct professor of China studies at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), the Johns Hopkins University. His work currently focuses on China’s economic reform and development.