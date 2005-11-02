event

Behind the Bamboo Curtain: Chinese Leadership, Politics, and Policy

Wed. November 2nd, 2005
The analysis of how the Chinese leadership deals with issues, divides power, manages internal tensions, and views the world remains a daunting challenge for the policy community. On November 2, the China Program and China Vitae co-sponsored a day-long conference on Chinese leadership, with panels on the tools of leadership analysis, leadership similarities and differences on foreign policy, and leadership unity and conflict on domestic issues. Roderick MacFarquhar of Harvard University gave the keynote address. Other participants included Jessica Mathews, David Gries, Lyman Miller, Cheng Li, Joseph Fewsmith, Minxin Pei, Robert Sutter, Richard Bush, Jeff Bader, Michael Swaine, and Bruce Dickson.

Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.

Joseph Fewsmith is professor of international relations and political science at the Boston University Pardee School. He is the author or editor of eight books, including, most recently, The Logic and Limits of Political Reform in China (2013).

Pei is Tom and Margot Pritzker ‘72 Professor of Government and the director of the Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies at Claremont McKenna College.

Richard C. Bush III is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, holds the Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies, and is director of its Center for East Asia Policy Studies. He previously served as chairman and managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

Keidel served as acting director and deputy director for the Office of East Asian Nations at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Before joining Treasury in 2001, he covered economic trends, system reforms, poverty, and country risk as a senior economist in the World Bank office in Beijing.

Michael D. Swaine

Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.

