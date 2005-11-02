Behind the Bamboo Curtain: Chinese Leadership, Politics, and Policy

The analysis of how the Chinese leadership deals with issues, divides power, manages internal tensions, and views the world remains a daunting challenge for the policy community. On November 2, the China Program and China Vitae co-sponsored a day-long conference on Chinese leadership, with panels on the tools of leadership analysis, leadership similarities and differences on foreign policy, and leadership unity and conflict on domestic issues. Roderick MacFarquhar of Harvard University gave the keynote address. Other participants included Jessica Mathews, David Gries, Lyman Miller, Cheng Li, Joseph Fewsmith, Minxin Pei, Robert Sutter, Richard Bush, Jeff Bader, Michael Swaine, and Bruce Dickson.

