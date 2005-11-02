Behind the Bamboo Curtain: Chinese Leadership, Politics, and Policy

Registration
Jessica Tuchman Mathews
Distinguished Fellow
Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.
David Gries
Lyman Miller
Cheng Li
Joseph Fewsmith
Joseph Fewsmith is professor of international relations and political science at the Boston University Pardee School. He is the author or editor of eight books, including, most recently, The Logic and Limits of Political Reform in China (2013).
Minxin Pei
Former Adjunct Senior Associate, Asia Program
Pei is Tom and Margot Pritzker ‘72 Professor of Government and the director of the Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies at Claremont McKenna College.
Robert Sutter
Richard Bush
Richard C. Bush III is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, holds the Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies, and is director of its Center for East Asia Policy Studies. He previously served as chairman and managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan.
Jeffrey Bader
Roderick MacFarquhar
Albert Keidel
Former Senior Associate, China Program
Keidel served as acting director and deputy director for the Office of East Asian Nations at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Before joining Treasury in 2001, he covered economic trends, system reforms, poverty, and country risk as a senior economist in the World Bank office in Beijing.
Michael D. Swaine
Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program
Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.
Bruce Dickson