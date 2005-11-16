event

U.S. Policy Toward China: Is It Changing?

Wed. November 16th, 2005
Beijing

IMGXYZ440IMGZYXIMGXYZ441IMGZYXCarnegie's Minxin Pei, Michael Swaine, and Albert Keidel participated in a conference in Beijing jointly sponsored by the Carnegie Endowment and the China Reform Forum. The purpose of the conference was to discuss U.S. perceptions of China's rise, the role of ideology in Sino-U.S. relations, and Sino-U.S. economic relations. The participants included members of Chinese government research centers and elite think tanks. The conference was made possible by generous funding from General Motors.

Minxin Pei

Pei is Tom and Margot Pritzker ‘72 Professor of Government and the director of the Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies at Claremont McKenna College.

Michael D. Swaine

Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.

Albert Keidel

Keidel served as acting director and deputy director for the Office of East Asian Nations at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Before joining Treasury in 2001, he covered economic trends, system reforms, poverty, and country risk as a senior economist in the World Bank office in Beijing.