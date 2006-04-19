event

Mr. Hu Comes to Washington

Wed. April 19th, 2006
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ471IMGZYXThe summit between President George W. Bush and Chinese President Hu Jintao on April 20 takes place amid renewed trade tensions and American uneasiness about the geopolitical and economic impact of China’s growing strength.  Last September’s Hurricane Katrina delayed this long-anticipated meeting, and contentious trade, currency, and environmental disputes over the past seven months have served only to fuel anti-Chinese sentiment in Washington. Can this visit ease relations between the two countries?

China experts Minxin Pei, Michael Swaine, and Albert Keidel tackle the issues facing these two major world powers and give contending viewpoints on China’s actions and intentions. Members of the press are invited to join in what promises to be a heated debate that will answer the difficult questions about the future of China-US relations. 

MilitaryForeign PolicyChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Minxin Pei

Former Adjunct Senior Associate, Asia Program

Pei is Tom and Margot Pritzker ‘72 Professor of Government and the director of the Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies at Claremont McKenna College.

Michael D. Swaine

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.

Albert Keidel

Former Senior Associate, China Program

Keidel served as acting director and deputy director for the Office of East Asian Nations at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Before joining Treasury in 2001, he covered economic trends, system reforms, poverty, and country risk as a senior economist in the World Bank office in Beijing.