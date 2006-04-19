Mr. Hu Comes to Washington

IMGXYZ471IMGZYXThe summit between President George W. Bush and Chinese President Hu Jintao on April 20 takes place amid renewed trade tensions and American uneasiness about the geopolitical and economic impact of China’s growing strength. Last September’s Hurricane Katrina delayed this long-anticipated meeting, and contentious trade, currency, and environmental disputes over the past seven months have served only to fuel anti-Chinese sentiment in Washington. Can this visit ease relations between the two countries?

China experts Minxin Pei, Michael Swaine, and Albert Keidel tackle the issues facing these two major world powers and give contending viewpoints on China’s actions and intentions. Members of the press are invited to join in what promises to be a heated debate that will answer the difficult questions about the future of China-US relations.

