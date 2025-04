IMGXYZ498IMGZYX Carnegie hosted a meeting on "Energy Security and the G8" with Karen A. Harbert, Assistant Secretary for Policy and International Affairs, U.S. Department of Energy, and Edward C. Chow, international oil and gas consultant. Andrew C. Kuchins, Director of the Russian and Eurasian Program at the Carnegie Endowment, chaired the discussion. The meeting was part of a series of Carnegie resources on G8 Summit.