Russia's WTO Accession

Tue. November 21st, 2006
Washington, D.C.

Carnegie hosted a seminar on Russia's accession to the WTO, including a presentation by AUSTR Dorothy Dwoskin on the negotiation of the U.S.-Russia bilateral agreement. The session was moderated by Carnegie Senior Associate Sherman Katz.

U.S. industry concerns on IPR, agriculture and financial services were addressed by Eric Schwartz, Counsel to the International Intellectual Property Alliance and Partner, Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP; Diane Keegan of American International Group; Nick Giordano of the National Pork Producers Council and Randi Levinas of the U.S.-Russia Business Council. Andrew Kuchins, director of the Russian and Eurasian Program at the Carnegie Endowment, discussed the significance of the WTO agreement for the U.S.-Russian relationship.

event speakers

Dorothy Dwoskin

Sherman Katz

Former Senior Associate

Andrew Kuchins

Former Senior Associate and Director, Russian & Eurasian Program

Eric Schwartz

Nick Giordano

Diane Keegan

Randi Levinas