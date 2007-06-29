Kennebunkport Summit Preview: Can U.S.-Russian Relations be Revived?

IMGXYZ727IMGZYX

On June 28, 2007, three days before the meeting of Presidents Bush and Putin in Kennebunkport, Maine, the Carnegie Endowment hosted a discussion on the possible outcomes of the summit and the outlook for U.S.-Russian relations. The event featured Rose Gottemoeller, director of Carnegie's Moscow Center and Alexei Arbatov, scholar-in-residence at the Center. Carnegie senior associate, Dmitri Trenin, served as a discussant, and Martha Olcott, also a Carnegie senior associate, chaired the session.