Celebrating Fifteen Years of the Nunn-Lugar Program

On August 28, the Carnegie Moscow Center and the Center for Policy Studies-Russia (PIR-Center) held a roundtable celebrating 15 years of the Nunn-Lugar Program. The main speakers were U.S. Senator Richard Lugar, Member of the Foreign Relations Committee of the U.S. Senate; Colonel-General Evgeny Maslin; former U.S. Senator and co-chairman of the Nuclear Threat Initiative Sam Nunn; and deputy head of the Federal Atomic Energy Agency Ambassador Nikolai Spassky. Ambassador Spassky listed the achievements of the program, and noted that while during the last fifteen years Russia and U.S. were solving the problems of the past, now bilateral cooperation is moving to a new level where the focus will be on future challenges of the nuclear energy industry. The roundtable was moderated by the Carnegie Moscow Center Director Rose Gottemoeller and the PIR-Center President Vladimir Orlov.