200 Years of U.S.-Russian Relations: Public Luncheon

IMGXYZ774IMGZYXIn this bicentennial year for diplomatic relations between the United States and Russia, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace convened former and current Russian and American ambassadors to Washington and Moscow for a two day conference on U.S.-Russian relations. Drawing on their diplomatic experience spanning a period of more than four decades, the ambassadors discussed challenges and opportunities that face the two countries in the 21st century. As former senior officials, they brought unique perspective to the diplomacy that brought a peaceful end to the Cold War and saw the development of post-Cold War relations between the United States and Russia.

Those attending the conference include: Ambassador Alexander A. Bessmertnykh, President of the Russian Foreign Policy Association; Ambassador James F. Collins, Director of the Russian and Eurasian Program at the Carnegie Endowment; Ambassador Yuri V. Dubinin, Professor at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations; Ambassador Arthur A. Hartman, member of the International Advisory Council at APCO Worldwide; Ambassador Victor G. Komplektov, Professor at the Moscow Humanitarian University; Ambassador Vladimir P. Lukin, Ombudsman for Human Rights of Russia; Ambassador Jack F. Matlock, Jr., Princeton University; Ambassador Thomas R. Pickering, Vice Chairman of Hills & Company; and Ambassador Yuli M. Vorontsov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIG Financial Services in Moscow.

Ms. Jill Dougherty, U.S. Affairs Editor for CNN International, moderated the discussion.