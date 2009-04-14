event

Two Crises: Consequences and Outlook

Tue. April 14th, 2009
Washington, D.C.

The political status quo in Russia that allows Vladimir Putin to enjoy unquestioned decision-making authority is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future despite unrest from the global economic crisis and the 2008 Georgia war. The full impact of the two crises, however, remains to be seen. Observers have projected widely divergent scenarios, ranging from a collapse of the current system to a consolidation of authoritarian rule. But a working group of leading Russian scholars, convened by the Carnegie Moscow Center, concluded that the crisis is unlikely to trigger sudden shifts toward democracy or authoritarianism.

Masha Lipman and Nikolai Petrov from the Carnegie Moscow Center discussed the outlook for Russia’s political and social system, assessing the various scenarios mapped out by scholars in the latest issue of Pro et Contra. Ambassador James Collins moderated the discussion at Carnegie’s Washington office.

Key points:

  • Russia faces growing discontent over unemployment and other social issues, but discontent has not translated into political action and is unlikely to do so in the near future.
  • Recent polling indicates that forty percent of Russians think the country is heading in the wrong direction, but approval ratings for Putin and Medvedev remain relatively high, indicating positive levels of trust in Russia’s state institutions.
  • It would take a significant shift in the popular mindset to spark the large anti-government protests some observers envisioned when the economic crisis first hit Russia. The few scattered protests, including recent ones in the Far East, are local in scope and cause.
  • Long-running squabbles among Russia’s governing elite will only become more intense and more visible as the economic crisis drains the government’s resources. The inefficiency of Russia’s governance system can no longer be concealed, but it remains unopposed by the public.
  • The economic crisis may spark a “managerial crisis” in the regions outside Moscow, where regional leaders’ poor governance is fueling dissatisfaction.
  • The banking crisis is only beginning to unfold in Russia, and Bloomberg Financial News estimates that the number of bad debts will quadruple by the end of the year.
  • Putin’s system allows some freedoms. But public discussions and debate of policy are often used as pressure valves, allowing the government to give the impression of political freedom and defuse internal pressure to liberalize, and have little connection to the decision-making process.
     
event speakers

Maria Lipman

Former Scholar in Residence, Society and Regions Program, Editor in Chief, Pro et Contra, Moscow Center

Lipman was the editor in chief of the Pro et Contra journal, published by the Carnegie Moscow Center. She was also the expert of the Carnegie Moscow Center’s Society and Regions Program.

Nikolay Petrov

Former Scholar-in-Residence, Society and Regions Program, Moscow Center

Nikolay Petrov was the chair of the Carnegie Moscow Center’s Society and Regions Program. Until 2006, he also worked at the Institute of Geography at the Russian Academy of Sciences, where he started to work in 1982.

James F. Collins

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program; Diplomat in Residence

Ambassador Collins was the U.S. ambassador to the Russian Federation from 1997 to 2001 and is an expert on the former Soviet Union, its successor states, and the Middle East.