Moldova's Elections: What Comes Next?

IMGXYZ2829IMGZYXAfter none of the four winning parties in November’s parliamentary elections secured the necessary 61 seats to elect a president, Moldova appears set to continue the political deadlock that has gripped the country for the last two years. Carnegie convened a panel with Carnegie’s Olga Shumylo-Tapiola in Brussels, Cornel Ciurea of the Institute for Development and Social Initiatives (IDIS) “Viitorul” in Chishinau, and Moldova’s ambassador to the United States, Igor Munteanu, and Ambassador William Hill of the National War College in Washington to discuss Moldova’s political deadlock and its consequences for the country’s domestic and foreign policy. Leonid Litra of the Institute for Development and Social Initiatives “Viitorul” in Chishinau and Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky in Washington moderated.

Parliamentary Elections: Results and Consequences

The parties that overcame the 4 percent electoral threshold—the Communist Party of Moldova and a three-party coalition known as the Alliance for European Integration (AEI)—are still a few votes shy of being able to elect a new president. Despite its failure to end Moldova’s political instability, Hill contended that the November elections reflected new trends in Moldovan politics that present new opportunities to change the political landscape.

Assessing the electoral results: All participants described the electoral process as largely free and fair. Although the process was tarnished by some technical deficiencies—such as inaccuracies in voter lists—these violations did not affect the overall fairness of the results, said Hill. He also emphasized the importance of impartial mass media coverage, which Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) observers assessed as “generally accurate, balanced, and impartial.” Most importantly, added Shumylo-Tapiola, the electoral results revealed increasing popular support for the democratic parties.



Ending the Deadlock

Several years of political instability mean that volatility “has become a rule, not an exception in the Moldovan political culture,” noted Munteanu. Forming a strong coalition remains the only viable solution for rescuing Moldova from its inability to elect a president.

Coalition Scenarios: There are three possible scenarios for forming a coalition, said Munteanu.

An alliance of center-left parties, such as the Democrats and the Communists: While this is a possible coalition, such a scenario is unlikely given that the alliance would lack the necessary 61 votes to elect a president. Furthermore, the Democratic Party would object to the alliance with the Communist Party for ideological reasons.

A coalition between the Communist and the Liberal-Democratic parties: This is also highly improbable, as the Communist Party fears it would lose some of its young party members to the Liberal Democratic Party, led by the charismatic Vlad Filat.

An AEI coalition: While a four-party alliance would not be viable given the inherent disagreements among the parties, another AEI coalition represents the best and most realistic political configuration to carry out the initiatives of the AEI coalition that formed the previous administration, argued Munteanu.



Political and Social Challenges Remain