President Hu’s Recent State Visit to the United States and its Impact on the US.-China Relationship

IMGXYZ3637IMGZYXThe Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy hosted a roundtable discussion on President Hu Jintao’s visit to the United States and its impact on the U.S.-China relationship. The experts on the American side included Stapleton Roy, former U.S. Ambassador to China and current director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and Carnegie’s Douglas H. Paal and Michael Swaine. Chinese participants included Tsinghua University’s Li Bin, Da Wei of the Institute of American Studies of CICIR; and Tsinghua University’s He Maochun. Carnegie’s Paul Haenle and Shi Zhiqin of Tsinghua University moderated the discussion.

Key Points of Discussion

The panel focused on ways of further improving relations between the United States and China.

Importance of Cooperation : The panelists stressed the importance cooperation on all levels and strong leadership from both countries but warned that managing expectations was critical.



: The panelists stressed the importance cooperation on all levels and strong leadership from both countries but warned that managing expectations was critical. Taiwan : The Chinese experts on the panel expressed their view that U.S. arms sales to Taiwan remain an extremely sensitive issue within the bilateral relationship.



: The Chinese experts on the panel expressed their view that U.S. arms sales to Taiwan remain an extremely sensitive issue within the bilateral relationship. North Korea : American participants stressed the importance of enhancing U.S.-China cooperation on the North Korea nuclear issue.



: American participants stressed the importance of enhancing U.S.-China cooperation on the North Korea nuclear issue. Dialogue Critical: Both sides agreed on the importance of dialogue and communication in ensuring the two countries can find solutions to bilateral problems and can achieve cooperation on critical global issues of common concern.

