Russia 2020: Scenarios for the Future

IMGXYZ2997IMGZYXRussia faces a range of challenges as it attempts to modernize and effectively use its power on the global stage. Nikolay Petrov and Maria Lipman from the Carnegie Moscow Center outlined scenarios for Russia’s future development and discussed the Russia 2020 project, which explores the country’s prospects over the coming decade. Carnegie’s Thomas Carothers moderated.

Myths About Russia’s Future

Petrov outlined several myths commonly heard in descriptions of Russia’s future:

Oil Prices : Some observers claim that as long as oil prices remain high, Russia—and by extension, its political leaders—does not need to worry about modernization. This relies on a short-term understanding of macroeconomics, which assumes that as long as the Russian government has income, the situation in the country will remain stable.



: Some observers claim that as long as oil prices remain high, Russia—and by extension, its political leaders—does not need to worry about modernization. This relies on a short-term understanding of macroeconomics, which assumes that as long as the Russian government has income, the situation in the country will remain stable. The Right Leader: Another prevalent myth is that the Russian people are waiting for the right leader to bring modernization to the country.



Another prevalent myth is that the Russian people are waiting for the right leader to bring modernization to the country. Russia as a Monolithic State: Many people see the Kremlin as united, but this is a misconception. Russia is divided by regional and corporate interests. There are many different clans and groups with different interests and strategies within the Kremlin.

Traditional Model Survives

As the Russian presidential elections approach, the individual elected as president will be less important than what model of governance is chosen for Russia’s future, Petrov argued. The past year has seen intense competition between two basic models: the traditional model of governance, which is currently in place, and what Petrov described as the modernization model. Although presidential elections are almost a year away, the model of governance has already been chosen, Petrov said: the traditional model has won, and Russia’s current political and economic model can be expected to remain in place for the next decade.

End of the Tandem

The current tandem government—with President Dmitri Medvedev as the formal leader and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin as the de facto leader—is no longer viable, said Petrov. The tandem was successful for economic and foreign policy, but failed in domestic policy, where Putin has been able to control political changes that would not be in his favor.

Predictions for Post-2012

Modernization’s Future: Petrov outlined the potential outcomes of Russia’s current modernization agenda:

Moderate Modernization: Under the scenario of moderate modernization, certain elements of political competitiveness and federalism—like direct elections of regional leaders—would be reinstated. The essence of the system would remain the same.

Modernization Plus: This would include a real separation of powers and consolidation of institutions, as well as parliamentary control over the executive, among other developments.

Authoritarianism Lite: The alternative to modernization is a continuation of the current model. This scenario is unsustainable in the long run.



Petrov outlined the potential outcomes of Russia’s current modernization agenda: Degradation and Soft Collapse: Petrov suggested that in this scenario, unstable regions like Chechnya would drift away from federal control toward de facto separation while nominally remaining part of the country.



Petrov suggested that in this scenario, unstable regions like Chechnya would drift away from federal control toward de facto separation while nominally remaining part of the country. Third Caucasus War: This is a rather realistic scenario considering current instability and unrest in Russia’s North Caucasus, Petrov said. There are two groups of problems facing the Caucasus. First, the region suffers from an extreme version of the same problems plaguing Russia, particularly weak institutions and corruption. Second, the region faces its own particular problems, including a violent insurgency. Moscow is not in a position to provide long-term solutions for these problems, focusing instead on ineffective short-term fixes, which could push regional tensions past the breaking point.

Russia 2020

The Carnegie Moscow Center’s Russia 2020 project brings together experts from Russia, the United States, and Europe to discuss important issues facing Russia’s future and pair off to provide a Russian and Western view on each individual topic. Lipman summarized some of the work done so far: