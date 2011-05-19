Natural Gas in a Low-Carbon Future: Challenges and Opportunities

IMGXYZ3034IMGZYXHigh oil prices and heightened safety concerns for nuclear energy in the aftermath of Japan’s crisis have put natural gas front and center in the energy picture. Carnegie hosted Robert Howarth of Cornell University, Roger Fernandez of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Fiji George of El Paso Corporation to discuss whether gas can play an essential role in fighting climate change and the challenges that need to be addressed to turn natural gas into a key component of building a low-carbon future. Carnegie’s Adnan Vatansever moderated.

New Focus on Shale Gas

Howarth shared results from his recent study on greenhouse gas emissions from shale gas, published in Climatic Change Letters.

: Given that his study is the first examination on shale gas emissions to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, Howarth argued that there is still significant room for improving the scope and robustness of the underlying data on this issue. To gather the most accurate picture of how shale gas emissions differ from coal or conventional gas, Howarth’s study used the best available data from a variety of sources, including Energy Information Administration, American Petroleum Institute, and Government Accountability Office reports. The “Achilles’ Heel” of Shale Gas : Methane, a far more potent greenhouse gas (GHG) than carbon dioxide, is the primary component of natural gas, and even small emissions leakage can have a significant global warming impact. The process of shale gas production presents numerous occasions for methane venting as well as inadvertent leakages, Howarth explained.



Behind the Numbers

: One source of controversy, explained George and Fernandez, was the dramatic jump in EPA estimates of methane emissions from natural gas systems between 2008 and 2009. Fernandez stressed that the sudden increase—driven primarily by much higher estimated emissions from well venting and flaring—resulted from recent changes in EPA inventory methodology, and is not indicative of backsliding in natural gas industry practices. Mystery Emissions: George objected to any methodologies that treat “lost and unaccounted for” (LAUF) gas—essentially the gap between the quantity of gas going into a transport system and that coming out—as a direct proxy for GHG emissions. He countered that empirical studies, including those conducted by the EPA, have shown that LAUF is overwhelmingly associated with metering errors, not fugitive emissions.

Looking Forward