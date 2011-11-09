Economic Problems Facing the Next Russian President

IMGXYZ3311IMGZYXPutin’s expected return to the presidency in early 2012 comes at a time of great economic uncertainty. Although Russia’s economy is stable at the moment, Russia will have to modernize in order to remain stable and competitive in the long run. Carnegie hosted Carnegie Moscow's Sergei Aleksashenko, former deputy minister of finance of Russia and former deputy governor of the Russian central bank, for a roundtable discussion on the challenges facing the Russian economy. Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky moderated the discussion.

Warning Signs

Population decline represents another serious threat to Russia’s economy, Aleksashenko argued. In 2015-2025, a shrinking (and aging) population and labor force could likely result in a “demographic trap” that would stall economic growth. A greater influx of migrant laborers from Central Asia – the backbone of Russia’s industrial work force – will not solve the problem, he added. Pensions: An aging population has increased the “pension burden” on the Russian economy, noted Aleksashenko. Rosstat predicts that by 2030 Russia will gain 9 million pensioners while the working age population will shrink by 11 million. Discussion of pension reform will likely follow the 2012 election, and it will remain a major issue in the long-term, he said.

The Need for Reform