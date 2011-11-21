As Vladimir Putin prepares to return to the presidency in the 2012 elections, the prospects for Russia’s future are unclear. Russia in 2020 brings together nearly thirty leading experts from Russia, the United States, and Europe to analyze the possible scenarios for Russia’s development and the risks that lie ahead. Despite Putin’s imminent return, the authors argue that the so-called Putin era is over. This does not mean that Putin will soon give up power, but rather that the political and economic system he created is incapable of dealing with Russia’s rapidly changing conditions.



Carnegie hosted several experts in a panel session that addressed the challenges facing Russia in the coming decade, such as the rise of ethnic nationalism, a looming economic crisis, and fractured civil society. Carnegie’s James F. Collins moderated the discussion.

Current Challenges & Future Scenarios

Political Trajectories: Russia’s future remains uncertain as the Kremlin weighs the costs and benefits of pursuing modernization. Carnegie Moscow’s Nikolai Petrov offered three possible scenarios for Russia’s political development.

“Stalin-Lite” Scenario: In this scenario, Russia would see a continuation of current trends under Putin, he said. Although there is no appetite for “full-fledged authoritarianism” in Russia today, this trajectory would lead to more authoritarian tendencies, which are not sustainable in the long run.

“Early Putin” Scenario: This moderate scenario entails partial modernization under the regime’s control and is arguably the Kremlin’s most likely course of action, he argued.

“Perestroika 2” Scenario: In this scenario, Russia would see a major transformation of Russia’s political and economic system, which would threaten the regime’s hold on power, Petrov said. Putin will be reluctant to choose this path.



An Economy at Risk: Clifford Gaddy from the Brookings Institution argued that three chief factors will shape Russia's economy in the coming decade: rents from oil and gas; inefficient Soviet structural legacies; and the rent management system. He described the Russian economy as an "inverted funnel" through which oil and gas rents flow to the mainstream economy. He added that the Russian economy will not enjoy the same levels of growth after 2012 that it did during the last decade, and unless Putin adopts serious political reform or oil and gas rents increase significantly, Russia will face a major economic crisis in the near future.



State and Society