Sustainable Mobility on the Road to Rio+20, the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development

The UN secretary-general's new five-year action agenda identifies sustainable transport as one of five building blocks of sustainable development. Yet transport is virtually invisible in the initial framing of Rio+20, the June 2012 UN Conference on Sustainable Development.

Carnegie hosted a panel of experts, including the UN’s Elisabeth Thompson, Polly Trottenberg of the U.S. Department of Transportation, Lawrence Gumbiner of the Bureau of Oceans, International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, the World Bank’s Marc Juhel, Michael Replogle of the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, Cornie Huizenga of the Partnership on Sustainable Transportation, and Gordon Feller from Cisco, to discuss how sustainable transportation policy can be incorporated into international agreements. Carnegie’s Dan Sperling moderated.

Top-Down vs. Bottom-Up

Governance at All Levels : A key message of Rio+20 is going to be the increasing presence and power of state, regional, and local governments, explained Gumbiner. This is important for transportation projects, which require coordination and cooperation among different levels of government.



Green Economy as an Opportunity

Transport and the Economy : While “transportation is basically a large conveyor belt that keeps the economy running” it does not receive the attention it deserves, argued Juhel. Thompson added that it is impossible to shift to a green economy without including sustainable transport as one of the key concepts.



Moving Forward