IMGXYZ3693IMGZYXThere is widespread concern that an Iranian nuclear weapon could lead to an arms race, encouraging regional powers like Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to explore their own nuclear option. Despite this worry, most nuclear-capable states have chosen not to develop a nuclear arsenal—and Turkey is no exception. What key considerations are likely to influence Turkey’s decision to proliferate? Will a nuclear-armed Iran change Ankara’s position?

To mark the launch of his new paper, Turkey and the Bomb, Sinan Ülgen addressed these issues with Carnegie’s Pierre Goldschmidt, and Bruno Tertrais of the Fondation pour la Recherche Stratégique. Eva Gross from the Institute for European Studies, moderated.

