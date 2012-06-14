Public Opinion and U.S.-China Relations

The degree of public opinion’s influence on the actions of a country’s leadership differs between nations and is at the center of a critical debate on public policy. Public opinion plays a strong though different role in the foreign policymaking of both China and the United States. Carnegie-Tsinghua’s Zhang Chuanjie hosted a roundtable discussion on the role of public opinion in shaping the U.S-China bilateral relationship.

How to Measure the Influence of Public Opinion

Michael Oppenheimer, an associate clinical professor at New York University, explained that when he studied public opinion’s impact on Beijing’s foreign policymaking, he asked a number of critical questions, including:

What is the relevance of public opinion to Chinese foreign policy?

How autonomous a factor in foreign policy is public opinion?

If public opinion shapes foreign policy, how does it do so?

What is the context of public opinion?

What do Chinese people think and does this vary by region, income, occupation, age, gender, and/or ethnicity?

How passionate are people about foreign policy?

What is the level of globalization of public opinion?

Are people well informed and if they are superficially informed, how volatile are their opinions?

Does public opinion vary by issue?

What is public opinion in China regarding the United Sates?

How do people view the U.S. rebalancing to Asia and the Pacific?

How do they view U.S. actions in Asia?

Is U.S. policy in the region seen as containment or encirclement? Will it limit China’s rise?

How does the Chinese public view China’s rise?

How should Beijing use its new power?

The State of Chinese Public Opinion and its Future