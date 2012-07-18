IMGXYZ3867IMGZYXBased on the democratization experiences of other countries, what are the chances that the Arab Spring will lead to a flowering of democracy? In a new book, RAND Corporation experts extensively analyze past democratization examples over nearly four decades and analyze the Arab revolutions that up-ended longstanding authoritarian regimes.



Laurel Miller and Jeffrey Martini of the RAND Corporation discussed what the successes and setbacks of other transitions from authoritarianism suggest about the problems ahead for Egypt, Tunisia, and elsewhere, and how they might be overcome. Carnegie’s Thomas Carothers discussed and Marina Ottaway moderated.

Aims of the Book

The book examines the challenges to democratization in the Arab world and how similar challenges were overcome in other contexts, in an attempt to draw lessons from the experiences, Miller said. Role of International Community: Miller stated that the book also explores the possible role for the international community as these transitions occur.



In the early stages of a transition, coups and mutinies may be attempted, but may not necessarily influence the long-term prospects for democratization.

Deep, systemic changes require time.

Short-term crises should not be confused with the failure of democratization.



The book argues for a long-term view of the political transitions in the Arab world as they can appear quite tumultuous in the short term. A long-term view is necessary for several reasons, Miller added, including: Wide Breadth of Study: The new RAND book is significant because it looks wider and deeper into the range of transitional experiences over the last 40 years, instead of focusing on only one other region for comparison, Carothers noted.



The new RAND book is significant because it looks wider and deeper into the range of transitional experiences over the last 40 years, instead of focusing on only one other region for comparison, Carothers noted. Caution: Carothers warned that he was cautious of lessons and analogies because institutions and policies in each country can appear comparable but in reality vary greatly, citing the different roles played by militaries in Egypt and several Latin American countries.

Lessons for the Arab World