Beyond Territory: Nuclearization of the East China Sea

Sino-Japanese relations have recently been held hostage to territorial issues pertaining to the Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands. Yet, security relations between the two countries are far more layered than conveyed by historical maps. China's advances in nuclear submarines and surveillance, the U.S. stationing of an X-band radar in the south of Japan, expansion of ballistic missile defense cooperation, and potential shifts in extended deterrence are all core factors impacting Sino-Japanese ties.



In the fourteenth session of its “Arms Control Seminar Series,” the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy brought together four experts from Japan and four experts from China, along with a panel of Nuclear Threat Initiative board members, to discuss Sino-Japanese strategic relations. Carnegie-Tsinghua Director Paul Haenle introduced the event and Carnegie’s Lora Saalman moderated.

Domestic and International Factors

Sino-Japanese territorial and nuclear issues must be viewed from both domestic and international vantage points, noted one Japanese expert. Arguments made to assuage domestic audiences can lead to strained relations with external players. In this Japanese expert’s view, many of the tensions now coming to the fore between Beijing and Tokyo can be traced to China’s rise and its attempts to change the status quo. He added that these tensions with Japan are not unique, as China faces them with a number of its neighbors.

Territorial Legacies

Domestic Audience and Nationalism: Several Japanese participants cited the importance of domestic audiences when it comes to Sino-Japanese territorial issues. One noted how external factors have become an excuse for recent domestic protests and even violence, looting, and vandalism, particularly within China. Another Japanese expert explained that this outpouring of nationalism has a much more lengthy history that extends back to World War II. The greater concern, he argued, is the long-term impact of nationalistic displays on Sino-Japanese strategic relations. Several Japanese participants asserted that opposition parties and media also play a vital role in shaping perceptions within both China and Japan, often skewing the reality of Sino-Japanese relations.



Nuclear Directions

U.S. Role and Extended Deterrence: Recent nationalism, stoked by the territorial dispute and China’s military advances, could embolden those in Japan seeking strengthened U.S. extended deterrence or even Japanese pursuit of nuclear weapons, argued one Japanese expert. He added that changes in U.S. policies to reduce its role for nuclear weapons have contributed to questions over U.S. commitment to extended deterrence. In his view, this has led to a “strategic debate” within Japan, as China improves its nuclear and military capabilities. One U.S. expert noted that extended deterrence in China is largely viewed as a nuclear issue, often missing the conventional military dimension.



