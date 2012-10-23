Strategic Stability in the Russia-United States-China Triangle

IMGXYZ4039IMGZYXRussian-U.S.-Chinese relations in the sphere of strategic stability are becoming a popular topic of discussion among politicians, but analytical research on the topic is still in its beginning stages. These trilateral relations were discussed at an event at the Carnegie Moscow Center. Carnegie’s Alexey Arbatov spoke, and Natalia Bubnova moderated.

Military-Strategic Relations in the “Big Triangle”

Relations between the so-called “Big Triangle” of Russia, the United States, and China are a complex knot of interests and contradictions, participants agreed. This is especially true in the sphere of offensive and defensive, as well as strategic and nonstrategic, weapons.

Russia and the United States: The relations between Russia and the United States are those of mutual nuclear deterrence based on the inability of each side to prevent the retaliatory nuclear attack of the other, participants said.



The relations between Russia and the United States are those of mutual nuclear deterrence based on the inability of each side to prevent the retaliatory nuclear attack of the other, participants said. The United States and China: Relations between the United States and China are also those of mutual nuclear deterrence which may be characterized as asymmetric and latent, added a participant.



Relations between the United States and China are also those of mutual nuclear deterrence which may be characterized as asymmetric and latent, added a participant. Russia and China: Although Russia and China are officially recognized as partners, there are some signs of partial deployment of the countries’ nuclear forces against each other, participants said.

Nuclear Weapons in Military Policies

Nuclear weapons play different roles in the military policies of Russia, the United States, and China, participants said. This divergence hinders the creation of a common foundation for the triangle strategic relations. Participants discussed the role nuclear weapons play in each country’s military policy:

Russia: Nuclear weapons play the greatest role in Russia’s military policy, since the country perceives itself as weak in the sphere of conventional weapons.



Nuclear weapons play the greatest role in Russia’s military policy, since the country perceives itself as weak in the sphere of conventional weapons. The United States: The Unites States also considers their nuclear weapons as very important, despite the growing role of missile defense systems and high-precision weapons in U.S. military policy.



The Unites States also considers their nuclear weapons as very important, despite the growing role of missile defense systems and high-precision weapons in U.S. military policy. China: China relies on nuclear weapons less than Russia and the United States do. Beijing also acknowledges that it lags behind the other two countries in this sphere.

Nuclear Doctrines of Russia and the United States

There are only two significant differences between the Russian and American nuclear doctrines, participants asserted.

The United States openly shifts its focus to defensive and high-precision weapons, while Russia remains invested in the concept of nuclear deterrence. Nevertheless, Russia is also developing air and space defenses and high-precision weapons.

The United States reserves the right of the first nuclear strike for its allies’ defense, while Russia does not commit itself to using nuclear weapons in the defense of its allies.

Contradictions in China’s Nuclear Doctrine

A number of points in the Chinese doctrine create serious questions among the researchers, participants said.

Forfeiting First Nuclear Strike: China’s unconditional commitment of non-first-use, which differentiates it from other nuclear states, implies that China believes itself capable of a retaliatory strike. Otherwise, the Chinese commitment raises serious doubts.



China’s unconditional commitment of non-first-use, which differentiates it from other nuclear states, implies that China believes itself capable of a retaliatory strike. Otherwise, the Chinese commitment raises serious doubts. Minimal Nuclear Deterrence: China limits itself to declarations of minimal nuclear deterrence to ensure its national security. These declarations do not allow for an objective assessment of China’s current nuclear capability and its prospects.



China limits itself to declarations of minimal nuclear deterrence to ensure its national security. These declarations do not allow for an objective assessment of China’s current nuclear capability and its prospects. Lack of Transparency: China is the only state that does not divulge any information on its nuclear potential, participants added. Both Russia (as well as USSR earlier) and the United States allowed and still allow for certain transparency in the sphere of nuclear weapons.

Chinese Involvement in the Arms Control Process