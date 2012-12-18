Supporting Democracy in Georgia and Ukraine: Time for a Rethink?

Recent events in the post-Soviet European neighborhood have again put the spotlight on struggling efforts for democratization in the region. In October, Georgia experienced a historic transition of power at the ballot box, while Ukraine held a flawed election and has been widely criticized for regression in its democratic standards.

Carnegie’s Thomas de Waal, Bruce Jackson of the Project on Transitional Democracies, Laura Jewett of the National Democratic Institute, and Richard Youngs of FRIDE discussed the prospects for further democratization in Georgia and Ukraine. Carnegie’s Thomas Carothers moderated.

Assessing Georgia’s and Ukraine’s Democracies

Elections : Democratization should not just be about conducting free and fair elections, said both Jewett and Jackson.



Values : It is difficult to promote liberalism and civil society in a region whose values the West often explicitly does not share, stated Jackson. The post-Soviet world has not evolved much in terms of liberal values since 1991, with particularly slow movement on judicial reform, Jackson added.



Modernization Versus Democratizatio n: Georgia under the United National Movement was focused more on modernization than democratization, said de Waal. Cohabitation between political rivals has been difficult to achieve and politics are still dominated by feudal-style parties that are organized around charismatic individuals, he added.



Geography: The former Soviet republics that have been the most successful with democratic reforms have been the smaller states such as Georgia, Moldova, and Kyrgyzstan, said de Waal. The regional states fall into three groups: those where the government leaves no space for pluralism and civil society, those where some space is given to reformers but skepticism over democratization persists, and lastly those states where the government is in favor of democratization and does not curtail reforms, added Jewett. She characterized Ukraine and Georgia as in that second category.

The Role of the West