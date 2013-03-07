China and the United States are the world’s two largest coal producing economies and account together for more than 60 percent of global coal consumption. Rising coal consumption and imports in China, especially, pose important energy, environmental, and climate challenges not only domestically, but also for the rest of the world.

Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program hosted the U.S.-China Coal Value Chain Exchange Conference. A full-day exchange examined how to clean the Chinese coal value chain, the management of coal in the United States, barriers and opportunities to U.S.-China coal collaboration, and how to move the coal agenda forward.