event

U.S.-China Coal Value Chain Exchange Conference

Thu. March 7th, 2013
Washington, DC

China and the United States are the world’s two largest coal producing economies and account together for more than 60 percent of global coal consumption. Rising coal consumption and imports in China, especially, pose important energy, environmental, and climate challenges not only domestically, but also for the rest of the world.

Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program hosted the U.S.-China Coal Value Chain Exchange Conference. A full-day exchange examined how to clean the Chinese coal value chain, the management of coal in the United States, barriers and opportunities to U.S.-China coal collaboration, and how to move the coal agenda forward.

Thu. March 7th, 2013 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM EST

How to Clean the Chinese Coal Value Chain

Despite its negative impacts on air, water, and land resources, coal currently is and will continue to be a key component in the Chinese energy composition.

Despite its negative impacts on air, water, and land resources, coal currently is and will continue to be a key component in the Chinese energy composition. Ma Linwei of the Tsinghua-BP Clean Energy Research and Education Center, Qiang Liu of the National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation, Fuqiang Yang of the China Program, Natural Resources Defense Council, and Carnegie's Kevin Tu come together to discuss potential strategies to clean the Chinese coal value chain through demand management, technological innovation, and policy reform. Carnegie's Jessica Tuchman Mathews provided the introductory remarks.

Kevin Jianjun Tu

Former Senior Associate , Energy and Climate Program

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

Ma Linwei

Tsinghua University

Qiang Liu

Fuqiang Yang

Thu. March 7th, 2013 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM EST

The Management of Coal in the United States

With low natural gas prices marginalizing the once prominent place of coal in American energy sources, domestically produced coal in the United States may find future markets abroad.

With low natural gas prices marginalizing the once prominent place of coal in American energy sources, domestically produced coal in the United States may find future markets abroad. Carlos Fernandez Alvarez of the International Energy Agency, Scott Smouse of the U.S. Department of Energy, and Ailun Yang of the World Resources Institute sketched the current landscape of American coal production and debated its future in the international energy market. Carnegie's David Burwell moderated.

Carlos Fernandez Alvarez

David Burwell

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, Energy and Climate Program

Scott Smouse

Ailun Yang

Thu. March 7th, 2013 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM EST

Luncheon Keynote Address

Former U.S. Ambassador J. Stapleton Roy provided an enlightened vision of the Chinese-American relationship and advocates the advancement of a strategically sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership for the 21st century.

Former U.S. Ambassador J. Stapleton Roy provided an enlightened vision of the Chinese-American relationship and advocates the advancement of a strategically sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership for the 21st century.

J. Stapleton Roy

David Burwell

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, Energy and Climate Program

Thu. March 7th, 2013 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM EST

U.S.-China Collaboration on Coal: Barriers and Opportunities

As the United States reduces its coal consumption and China increases its own, opportunities for technologically and policy cooperation on this great transition abound.

As the United States reduces its coal consumption and China increases its own, opportunities for technologically and policy cooperation on this great transition abound. Casey Delhotal of the U.S. Department of Energy, Dadi Zhou of the Energy Research Institute at the Natural Resources Defense Council, Michael Reid of Duke Energy, Nan Zhou of the China Energy Group, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Carnegie's Wang Tao discussed these opportunities and the barriers they face in successful development and implementation.

Casey Delhotal

Dadi Zhou

Former Senior Associate, Energy and Climate Program

Michael Reid

Nan Zhou

Wang Tao

Former Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy

Thu. March 7th, 2013 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM EST

How to Move the Coal Agenda Forward

As both China and the United States move into new administrations, each leader is given an opportunity to move the coal agenda forward.

As both China and the United States move into new administrations, each leader is given an opportunity to move the coal agenda forward. Fuqiang Yang of the China Program at the Natural Resources Defense Council, Daniel Guttman of Johns Hopkins University, and Jennifer Turner of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars consider what legacies these administrations will leave and the role of civil society, the private sector, and others in the public sector will have on coal’s future.

Daniel Guttman

Fuqiang Yang

Jennifer Turner

Climate ChangeNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Kevin Jianjun Tu

Former Senior Associate , Energy and Climate Program

Tu was a senior associate in Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program, where he led the organization’s work on China’s energy and climate policies.

David Burwell

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, Energy and Climate Program

Burwell focused on the intersection between energy, transportation, and climate issues, as well as policies and practice reforms to reduce global dependence on fossil fuels.