The Changing Role of Cities in EU Cohesion Policy

Tue. May 28th, 2013
Brussels

Cities, which account for 75 percent of Europe’s population and generate 85 percent of its GDP, have an important role to play in helping to meet key climate change and economic targets. Carnegie Europe and The Centre gathered an expert panel to assess the role of cities in negotiating the EU’s 2014−2020 budget, and to explore how Europe’s experience with urban and regional convergence can be transferred to other geographies, such as the United States. The discussion reflected on how both global and local structures could help tackle urban challenges that include job growth, sustainable development, and transportation.

Speakers included Jan Olbrycht MEP, president of the European Parliament Urban Inter-Group; Dorthe Nielsen, senior policy adviser, Eurocities; Wladyslaw Piskorz, Competence Centre Inclusive Growth, Urban and Territorial Development, European Commission DG REGIO; and Shin-pei Tsay, director for Cities and Transportation, Energy and Climate Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Simon Wilson, director for Public Affairs at Edelman Brussels, moderated.

