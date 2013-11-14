event

China’s Views on Prompt Global Strike

Thu. November 14th, 2013
Washington, DC

Washington aims to develop high-precision conventional munitions capable of hitting a target anywhere in the world within one hour. Despite repeated assertions that Conventional Prompt Global Strike (CPGS) will be a niche capability, not intended to affect U.S. strategic balances with other countries, Beijing does not fully trust these assurances.

Lora Saalman discussed Chinese views on CPGS, as well as technological and strategic research into related technologies in China. She examined the implications of these platforms for Chinese military modernization and Sino-U.S. strategic relations. James M. Acton moderated.

Lora Saalman

Lora Saalman is a nonresident associate in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her research focuses on China’s nuclear and strategic policies toward India, Russia, and arms control.

James Acton

James M. Acton is a senior associate in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment. A physicist by training, Acton specializes in nonproliferation, deterrence, and disarmament.

Nuclear PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaChina
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Lora Saalman

Former Nonresident Associate, Nuclear Policy Program

Saalman was a nonresident associate in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her research focuses on China’s nuclear and strategic policies toward India, Russia, and arms control.

James M. Acton

Jessica T. Mathews Chair, Co-director, Nuclear Policy Program

Acton holds the Jessica T. Mathews Chair and is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.