China’s Views on Prompt Global Strike

Washington aims to develop high-precision conventional munitions capable of hitting a target anywhere in the world within one hour. Despite repeated assertions that Conventional Prompt Global Strike (CPGS) will be a niche capability, not intended to affect U.S. strategic balances with other countries, Beijing does not fully trust these assurances.

Lora Saalman discussed Chinese views on CPGS, as well as technological and strategic research into related technologies in China. She examined the implications of these platforms for Chinese military modernization and Sino-U.S. strategic relations. James M. Acton moderated.

Lora Saalman

Lora Saalman is a nonresident associate in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her research focuses on China’s nuclear and strategic policies toward India, Russia, and arms control.

James Acton

James M. Acton is a senior associate in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment. A physicist by training, Acton specializes in nonproliferation, deterrence, and disarmament.