India’s Post-Election Foreign Policy

Mon. April 28th, 2014
Washington, DC

Will the next government in New Delhi have new answers to old foreign policy challenges? India will still face a weakening Pakistan, a strengthening China, a global order stressed by continuing challenges to sovereignty and threats to the global commons, and questionable strategic partnerships.

C. Raja Mohan, Jayant Prasad, and Ashley J. Tellis assessed the future of India’s foreign policy.

C. Raja Mohan

C. Raja Mohan heads the strategic studies program at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi. His columns on foreign and security policy appear in the Indian Express. He has been a member of India’s National Security Advisory Board, and currently serves as a visiting research professor at the Institute of South Asian Studies and as a nonresident senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His most recent book is Samudra Manthan: Sino-Indian Rivalry in the Indo-Pacific (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, 2012).

Jayant Prasad

Ambassador Jayant Prasad retired from the Indian Foreign Service in August 2013. Currently, he is a spring visiting scholar at the Center for the Advanced Study of India at the University of Pennsylvania.  During his 37-year career in the foreign service, he served as India’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Algeria, Nepal, and the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is grateful for the support of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in making this event possible.

