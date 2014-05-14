India, China, and Russia: Prospects for Cooperation

India, China, and Russia are all set to play a major role on the global stage throughout the rest of the twenty-first century. The relationships between the three nations are complex, however, with opportunities for cooperation in areas of convergent interests often being hamstrung by long-standing disputes and rivalries. This half-day conference explored how New Delhi, Beijing, and Moscow are likely to cooperate—or clash—on major questions of international order, including energy security, defense cooperation, and regional dynamics. It also considered the likely implications for the West.

Agenda

1:00–1:15 p.m.

Welcome and Introduction

Jessica T. Mathews, president, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

1:15–2:30 p.m.

The Quest for Global Power Status

Yong Deng, professor, U.S. Naval Academy

Teresita C. Schaffer, nonresident senior fellow, Brookings Institution

Richard Weitz, senior fellow, Hudson Institute

Moderator: Ashley J. Tellis, s enior associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

2:30–2:45 p.m.

Coffee Break

2:45–4:00 p.m.

Convergences and Conflicts of Interests

Frederic Grare, senior associate and director, South Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Marlene Laruelle, research professor, International Affairs, The George Washington University

Andrew Scobell, senior political scientist, RAND Corporation

Moderator: Stephen J. Blank, senior fellow, American Foreign Policy Council

4:00–5:15 p.m.

Defense Cooperation

Stephen J. Blank, senior fellow, American Foreign Policy Council

Michael D. Swaine, senior associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Ashley J. Tellis, senior associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Moderator: Frederic Grare, senior associate and director, South Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

