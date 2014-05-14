event

India, China, and Russia: Prospects for Cooperation

Wed. May 14th, 2014
Washington, DC

India, China, and Russia are all set to play a major role on the global stage throughout the rest of the twenty-first century. The relationships between the three nations are complex, however, with opportunities for cooperation in areas of convergent interests often being hamstrung by long-standing disputes and rivalries. This half-day conference explored how New Delhi, Beijing, and Moscow are likely to cooperate—or clash—on major questions of international order, including energy security, defense cooperation, and regional dynamics. It also considered the likely implications for the West.

Agenda

1:00–1:15 p.m.
Welcome and Introduction

  • Jessica T. Mathews, president, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

1:15–2:30 p.m.
The Quest for Global Power Status

  • Yong Deng, professor, U.S. Naval Academy
  • Teresita C. Schaffer, nonresident senior fellow, Brookings Institution
  • Richard Weitz, senior fellow, Hudson Institute
  • Moderator: Ashley J. Tellis, senior associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

2:30–2:45 p.m.
Coffee Break

2:45–4:00 p.m.
Convergences and Conflicts of Interests

  • Frederic Grare, senior associate and director, South Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Marlene Laruelle, research professor, International Affairs, The George Washington University
  • Andrew Scobell, senior political scientist, RAND Corporation
  • Moderator: Stephen J. Blank, senior fellow, American Foreign Policy Council

4:00–5:15 p.m.
Defense Cooperation

  • Stephen J. Blank, senior fellow, American Foreign Policy Council
  • Michael D. Swaine, senior associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Ashley J. Tellis, senior associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Moderator: Frederic Grare, senior associate and director, South Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

This event was co-sponsored by the American Foreign Policy Council

event speakers

Stephen Blank

Stephen Blank, a senior fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council, is a former professor of national security studies at the Strategic Studies Institute of the US Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Yong Deng

Frederic Grare

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Frédéric Grare was a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on Indo-Pacific dynamics, the search for a security architecture, and South Asia Security issues.

Marlene Laruelle

Jessica Tuchman Mathews

Distinguished Fellow

Mathews is a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served as Carnegie’s president for 18 years.

Teresita Schaffer

Andrew Scobell

Michael D. Swaine

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Richard Weitz