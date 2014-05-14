India, China, and Russia: Prospects for Cooperation

Registration
India, China, and Russia are all set to play a major role on the global stage throughout the rest of the twenty-first century. The relationships between the three nations are complex, however, with opportunities for cooperation in areas of convergent interests often being hamstrung by long-standing disputes and rivalries. This half-day conference explored how New Delhi, Beijing, and Moscow are likely to cooperate—or clash—on major questions of international order, including energy security, defense cooperation, and regional dynamics. It also considered the likely implications for the West.
Agenda
1:00–1:15 p.m.
Welcome and Introduction
- Jessica T. Mathews, president, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
1:15–2:30 p.m.
The Quest for Global Power Status
- Yong Deng, professor, U.S. Naval Academy
- Teresita C. Schaffer, nonresident senior fellow, Brookings Institution
- Richard Weitz, senior fellow, Hudson Institute
- Moderator: Ashley J. Tellis, senior associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
2:30–2:45 p.m.
Coffee Break
2:45–4:00 p.m.
Convergences and Conflicts of Interests
- Frederic Grare, senior associate and director, South Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Marlene Laruelle, research professor, International Affairs, The George Washington University
- Andrew Scobell, senior political scientist, RAND Corporation
- Moderator: Stephen J. Blank, senior fellow, American Foreign Policy Council
4:00–5:15 p.m.
Defense Cooperation
- Stephen J. Blank, senior fellow, American Foreign Policy Council
- Michael D. Swaine, senior associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Ashley J. Tellis, senior associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Moderator: Frederic Grare, senior associate and director, South Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
This event was co-sponsored by the American Foreign Policy Council