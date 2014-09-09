Senator John McCain on Strengthening U.S.-India Relations

Since the election of Narendra Modi as India’s 15th prime minister, the United States has worked to establish a positive relationship with the new leader ahead of his scheduled visit to New York and Washington, DC in September.

Senator John McCain recently visited India and was the first high-level U.S. government official to meet with Prime Minister Modi. Carnegie was honored to host Senator McCain to share his thoughts on his meeting with the prime minister, as well as his perspective on strengthening U.S.-India relations. Ashley J. Tellis moderated.

Senator John McCain

John McCain entered the Naval Academy in June of 1954. He served in the United States Navy until 1981. He was elected to the United States House of Representatives from Arizona in 1982 and elected to the United States Senate in 1986. He was the Republican Party’s nominee for president in the 2008 election.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues.