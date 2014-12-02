China Oil Forum

Different oils have different environmental impacts, as do their products. These must be taken into account when writing energy policies.

A low oil price environment has not brought as much renewable and alternative sources of energy to the market. Instead, it has brought us different kinds of oil, and oils are not created equal. They have different environmental impacts - climate emissions, air quality, water quality and water quantity - as do their products. Energy policy thus has to take into account environmental, water and energy security. China became a net exporter of petroleum products this year due to a significant refining capacity build out, while importing millions of tons of petroleum coke (a petroleum product) from the United States. Deborah Gordon, Scott Moore, David Livingston, and Wang Tao discussed the various environmental implications of the global oil paradigm shift.

Deborah Gordon

Deborah Gordon is director of Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program, where her research focuses on oil and climate change issues in North America and globally.

Scott Moore

Scott Moore is currently Giorgio Ruffolo post-doctoral research fellow with the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and the Sustainability Science Program at Harvard University. He is a political and environmental scientist interested in the political and public policy dimensions of environmental change, particularly energy and climate, water resource, and marine issues. His current research focuses on the politics and policy dimensions of water scarcity, particularly in East and South Asia.

David Livingston

David Livingston is an associate in Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program, where his research focuses on trade, markets, and risk. He previously worked at the World Trade Organization in Geneva and served as an adviser to the director of the Energy and Climate Change Branch of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in Vienna. He has consulted for a number of organizations on projects relating to climate change, green growth, and stranded assets.

Wang Tao

Wang Tao is a resident scholar in the Energy and Climate Program based at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy. Linking the work of Carnegie’s programs in Beijing and its global centers in Washington, Moscow, Beirut, and Brussels, his research focuses on China’s climate and energy policy, with particular attention on unconventional oil and natural gas, transportation, electric vehicles, and international climate negotiation.