Strategic Stability Among Asia’s Major Powers

Over the past few years, security tensions in the Asia-Pacific have increased, raising the question of how to ensure continued strategic stability between the world’s great powers. This region is home to five nuclear states—China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and the United States—in addition to nuclear programs in North Korea and Iran.

Carnegie–Tsinghua’s Tong Zhao moderated a discussion with Chinese experts about ways to mitigate conflict and prevent military escalation in one of the world’s most strategically important regions.

Discussion Highlights

Intentions Are Paramount: Panelists asserted that the key to understanding strategic stability in Asia is assessing whether or not a country is willing to use particular military capabilities, rather than looking narrowly at what a state’s actual military capabilities are. They gave the example of weapons such as sea-based ballistic missiles, saying that whether a country opts to deploy such assets has more of an impact on stability than simply whether a country possesses them. Speakers also pointed out that a country’s willingness to engage in open dialogues is also an important measure for establishing greater trust and enhancing strategic stability.



Tong Zhao

Tong Zhao is an associate in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program based at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy.

Fan Jishe

Fan Jishe is director of strategic policy research of the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Liu Chong

Liu Chong is a deputy director at the Institute of Arms Control and Security Studies at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations.

Qiu Zhenwei

Qiu Zhenwei is editor of the policy journal Naval and Merchant Ships. He is an expert on Chinese military affairs and national security policy.

Shi Jianbin

Shi Jianbin is an associate researcher at the China Academy of Engineering Physics. He is an expert in Chinese nuclear policy and arms control.

Li Bin

Li Bin is a senior associate working jointly in the Nuclear Policy Program and the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.