The JCPOA: Looking Ahead After One Year

As the first anniversary of the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between the P5+1 and Iran approaches, it is time to look ahead to the long-term implications of the agreement. How has its implementation been conducted thus far? How could the agreement be used as a building block to strengthen the international nonproliferation regime? And how is the JCPOA affecting Iranian domestic politics and economics? Carnegie held a half-day event discussing these questions and more.
AGENDA
9:30 a.m.
10:00 to 11:15 a.m.
The JCPOA: Implementation and Prospects
Elizabeth Rosenberg, Mark Hibbs, Ariel Levite
Moderator: George Perkovich
11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The JCPOA: Regional Dynamics
Yousef Al Otaiba, Karim Sadjadpour
Moderator: Kim Ghattas
12:30 to 2:00 p.m.
Luncheon Keynote Session: Iran’s Future Growth and Development
Opening Remarks: William J. Burns
Speaker: David Lipton, first deputy managing director, International Monetary Fund
Moderator: George Perkovich
SPEAKERS
Elizabeth Rosenberg
Elizabeth Rosenberg is a senior fellow and director of the Energy, Economics and Security Program at the Center for a New American Security.
Mark Hibbs
Mark Hibbs is a senior associate in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program.
Ariel Levite
Ariel Levite is a nonresident senior associate in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program.
George Perkovich
George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Yousef Al Otaiba
Yousef Al Otaiba is ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United States.
Karim Sadjadpour
Karim Sadjadpour is a senior associate in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.
Kim Ghattas
Kim Ghattas is a BBC journalist covering international affairs.
William J. Burns
William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.
David Lipton
David Lipton is first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.