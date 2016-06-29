The JCPOA: Looking Ahead After One Year

As the first anniversary of the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between the P5+1 and Iran approaches, it is time to look ahead to the long-term implications of the agreement. How has its implementation been conducted thus far? How could the agreement be used as a building block to strengthen the international nonproliferation regime? And how is the JCPOA affecting Iranian domestic politics and economics? Carnegie held a half-day event discussing these questions and more.

AGENDA

9:30 a.m.

Registration

10:00 to 11:15 a.m.

The JCPOA: Implementation and Prospects

Elizabeth Rosenberg, Mark Hibbs, Ariel Levite

Moderator: George Perkovich

11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The JCPOA: Regional Dynamics

Yousef Al Otaiba, Karim Sadjadpour

Moderator: Kim Ghattas

12:30 to 2:00 p.m.

Luncheon Keynote Session: Iran’s Future Growth and Development

Opening Remarks: William J. Burns

Speaker: David Lipton, first deputy managing director, International Monetary Fund

Moderator: George Perkovich

SPEAKERS

Elizabeth Rosenberg

Elizabeth Rosenberg is a senior fellow and director of the Energy, Economics and Security Program at the Center for a New American Security.

Mark Hibbs

Mark Hibbs is a senior associate in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program.

Ariel Levite

Ariel Levite is a nonresident senior associate in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Yousef Al Otaiba

Yousef Al Otaiba is ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United States.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior associate in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.

Kim Ghattas

Kim Ghattas is a BBC journalist covering international affairs.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

David Lipton

David Lipton is first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.