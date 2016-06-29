event

The JCPOA: Looking Ahead After One Year

Wed. June 29th, 2016
Washington, DC

As the first anniversary of the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between the P5+1 and Iran approaches, it is time to look ahead to the long-term implications of the agreement. How has its implementation been conducted thus far? How could the agreement be used as a building block to strengthen the international nonproliferation regime? And how is the JCPOA affecting Iranian domestic politics and economics? Carnegie held a half-day event discussing these questions and more.

AGENDA

9:30 a.m.
Registration

10:00 to 11:15 a.m.
The JCPOA: Implementation and Prospects 
Elizabeth Rosenberg, Mark Hibbs, Ariel Levite
Moderator: George Perkovich

11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The JCPOA: Regional Dynamics
Yousef Al Otaiba, Karim Sadjadpour
Moderator: Kim Ghattas

12:30 to 2:00 p.m.
Luncheon Keynote Session: Iran’s Future Growth and Development
Opening Remarks: William J. Burns
Speaker: David Lipton, first deputy managing director, International Monetary Fund
Moderator: George Perkovich

SPEAKERS

Elizabeth Rosenberg

Elizabeth Rosenberg is a senior fellow and director of the Energy, Economics and Security Program at the Center for a New American Security.

Mark Hibbs

Mark Hibbs is a senior associate in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program.

Ariel Levite

Ariel Levite is a nonresident senior associate in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. 

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Yousef Al Otaiba

Yousef Al Otaiba is ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United States.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior associate in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.  

Kim Ghattas

Kim Ghattas is a BBC journalist covering international affairs.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

David Lipton

David Lipton is first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund. 

Nuclear PolicyForeign PolicyMiddle EastIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

William J. Burns

President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

David Lipton

Elizabeth Rosenberg

Elizabeth Rosenberg is a senior fellow and Director of the Energy, Economics and Security Program at the Center for a New American Security.

Mark Hibbs

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Hibbs is a Germany-based nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. His areas of expertise are nuclear verification and safeguards, multilateral nuclear trade policy, international nuclear cooperation, and nonproliferation arrangements.

Ariel (Eli) Levite

Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program, Technology and International Affairs Program

Levite was the principal deputy director general for policy at the Israeli Atomic Energy Commission from 2002 to 2007.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Vice President for Studies

George Perkovich is the Japan chair for a world without nuclear weapons and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Nuclear Policy Program and the Technology and International Affairs Program. He works primarily on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation issues, and security dilemmas among the United States, its allies, and their nuclear-armed adversaries. 

Yousef Al Otaiba

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Kim Ghattas

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Kim Ghattas was a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.