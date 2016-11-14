U.S.-China Relations Under a New American Administration

The 2016 U.S. presidential election has exposed deep divisions among Americans, including on the country’s economic and security policies abroad. Donald Trump’s suggestions about American disengagement from Asia have caused many U.S. allies and partners to question the U.S. commitment in the region moving forward. Meanwhile, as President Obama finishes his final term in office and the president-elect assembles his incoming administration, the world is watching to see what policies the new administration will pursue, especially as they relate to one of the most important bilateral relationships: that between China and the United States.

The new administration is likely to face early tests in the Asia-Pacific, such as the urgent threat posed by the development of North Korea’s nuclear program, as well as long-term challenges posed by enduring security issues like the maritime disputes in the South China Sea, which will need to be managed. At the same time, the administration will need to find ways to capitalize on the shared opportunities presented in this vibrant region, including on economic policy and trade. This panel addressed how the United States can work with China in the coming years to manage frictions and work together in areas of common interest.

This panel was the first in the Carnegie Global Dialogue Series 2016-2017 and was cosponsored by the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations.

Discussion Highlights

Unexpected Victory: President-elect Donald Trump’s electoral victory was met with shock and disbelief around the world. One panelist noted that it was the most sweeping victory from the opposition party in the United States since 1928. However, another panelist argued that the outcome was not completely unexpected in light of Brexit. The discussant continued, saying that the challenge for the United States going forward will primarily be managing its own domestic affairs. Nevertheless, another panelist remarked that the election remains a deeply polarizing one that has left most commentators, including Chinese analysts, uncertain of what policies the new administration will pursue.

Paul Haenle

Paul Haenle is the director of the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy based at Tsinghua University in Beijing. Haenle’s research focuses on Chinese foreign policy and U.S.-China relations.

Douglas H. Paal

Douglas H. Paal is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase International (2006-2008) and was an unofficial U.S. representative to Taiwan as director of the American Institute in Taiwan (2002-2006).

Yuan Peng

Yuan Peng, a research professor and doctoral adviser, is vice president of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR). His research focuses on American studies, Sino-U.S. relations, Asia-Pacific security, and China’s foreign policy.

Claire Reade

Claire Reade is a senior associate with the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and senior counsel at Arnold & Porter in Washington, D.C. She previously served as assistant U.S. trade representative for China affairs in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Da Wei

Da Wei is the director of the Institute of American Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR). His research focuses on U.S.-China relations, America’s foreign policy, and China’s foreign policy.

Zhao Hai

Zhao Hai is a research fellow at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University.