Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yemen: Two Years of War

Wed. February 15th, 2017
Beirut, Lebanon

The sixth anniversary of Yemen’s 2011 popular revolt coincides with the second anniversary of the war that began after a coup led by the Houthis sparked direct Saudi military involvement. The cost of war in Yemen has been rising in a country witnessing one of the greatest yet largely invisible humanitarian crises in the world, eclipsed in the public eye by fires raging across the region from Syria to Libya.

What are the prospects for peace? What are the repercussions of the war on Yemen on the Gulf and the region? What future awaits the armed groups flourishing in the country? What does the election of U.S. President Donald Trump mean for U.S. foreign policy in the region and, specifically, the war in Yemen? Finally, what prospects remain for Yemenis popular demands for freedom and respect for human rights that emerged in the 2011 revolt?

The Carnegie Middle East Center organized a public panel discussion addressing these questions which provided context on the background and complexities of the conflict. 

SPEAKERS

Maged al-Madhaji is director of the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies 

Radhya al-Mutawakel is chairperson of Mwatana Organization for Human Rights

MODERATOR

Farea al-Muslimi is a nonresident scholar, Carnegie Middle East Center

