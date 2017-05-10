event

Book Launch: Rethinking Public Institutions in India

Wed. May 10th, 2017
Washington, DC

While a growing private sector and a vibrant civil society can help compensate for the shortcomings of India’s public sector, the state is—and will remain—indispensable in delivering basic governance. How will India’s public sector navigate the far-reaching transformations the country is experiencing? And what reforms must India carry out to build a reinvigorated state for the twenty-first century?

In a new volume, Rethinking Public Institutions in India, a group of distinguished political and economic thinkers critically assess a diverse array of India’s core federal institutions, from the Supreme Court and Parliament to the Election Commission and the civil services. Drawing on the insights of scholars and practitioners with deep knowledge of the Indian state, co-editors Devesh Kapur and Pratap Bhanu Mehta discussed their findings with Georgetown’s Joel Hellman and the World Bank’s Maitreyi Bordia Das. Carnegie’s Milan Vaishnav, also a co-editor, moderated. A light reception followed.

