The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Brookings Institution co-hosted an event to launch Carnegie Fellow Sarah Yerkes’ Brookings analysis paper, “Where Have all the Revolutionaries Gone?” In the paper, Yerkes asks why young, non-Islamist Tunisians have abstained from participating in formal politics since the Tunisian revolution, and assesses the effect of this trend on the health of Tunisia’s democracy. She analyzes the growing divide between young people and their government, an issue that has taken on greater importance over the past month, as Tunisian authorities struggle with how to address the massive protests in the country’s southern regions. They were joined for the discussion of these issues by Asma Ghribi, a Tunisian journalist and researcher who has covered the transition for a variety of Tunisian and international outlets.