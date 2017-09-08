Yemen’s Catastrophe: What Can Be Done to Stop the War?

Now entering its third year, the civil war in Yemen has exacted a horrific toll on civilians and enabled the expansion of al-Qaeda. Intervention by the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led Gulf coalition and by Iran has only sharpened the country’s fault-lines and worsened its humanitarian crisis. Outside efforts at mediation have fallen short. Where is Yemen’s war heading and what can local, regional and international actors do to end it?

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a discussion of options for ending Yemen’s war with Carnegie’s Farea Al-Muslimi, Yemeni analyst Nadwa al-Dawsari, and former U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein. Carnegie’s Frederic Wehrey moderated.

Nadwa Al-Dawsari

Nadwa Al-Dawsari is a researcher and conflict analyst with over sixteen years of field experience working with tribes and civil society in Yemen, and a senior nonresident fellow at the Project on Middle East Democracy.

Gerald Feierstein

Gerald Feierstein is director for Gulf affairs and government relations at the Middle East Institute. He served as the U.S. ambassador to Yemen from 2010 to 2013.

Farea al-Muslimi

Farea al-Muslimi is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Frederic Wehrey

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.