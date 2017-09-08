event

Yemen’s Catastrophe: What Can Be Done to Stop the War?

Fri. September 8th, 2017
Washington, DC

Now entering its third year, the civil war in Yemen has exacted a horrific toll on civilians and enabled the expansion of al-Qaeda. Intervention by the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led Gulf coalition and by Iran has only sharpened the country’s fault-lines and worsened its humanitarian crisis. Outside efforts at mediation have fallen short. Where is Yemen’s war heading and what can local, regional and international actors do to end it?   

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a discussion of options for ending Yemen’s war with Carnegie’s Farea Al-Muslimi, Yemeni analyst Nadwa al-Dawsari, and former U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein. Carnegie’s Frederic Wehrey moderated.

event speakers

Gerald Feierstein

Gerald Feierstein is director for Gulf affairs and government relations at the Middle East Institute. He served as the U.S. Ambassador to Yemen from 2010 to 2013.

Frederic Wehrey

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on governance, conflict, and security in Libya, North Africa, and the Persian Gulf.

Farea Al-Muslimi

Former Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Center

Al-Muslimi was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research focuses on Yemeni and Gulf politics.

Nadwa Al-Dawsari

Non-Resident Scholar at the Middle East Institute

Nadwa Al-Dawsari is a veteran researcher, conflict analyst, and policy advisor with 20 years of field experience in Yemen and the broader Middle East. Currently, she serves as a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute (MEI) and a fellow at the Center on Armed Groups. She has provided advisory services to policymakers, US and European donors, regional actors, UN agencies, and humanitarian organizations. Nadwa is regularly featured as a guest speaker on panel discussions about Yemen and the broader Middle East and her work has been widely published by the top think tanks in the United States and Europe.