In view of the unrest in Iran, this event began with a discussion of the protests and government crackdown. This conversation included the government's cyber efforts to control information in the country, punish demonstrators, and how this ties in more broadly to the findings of our new report, Iran’s Cyber Threat: Espionage, Sabotage, and Revenge.

The four-decade-long U.S.-Iran cold war has increasingly moved into cyberspace. Tehran has been among the leading targets of uniquely invasive and destructive cyber operations by the United States and its allies, including the Stuxnet virus that targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities in 2010. At the same time, Tehran has become increasingly adept at conducting cyber espionage and disruptive attacks against opponents at home and abroad.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a discussion on the forthcoming report, Iran’s Cyber Threat: Espionage, Sabotage, and Revenge. The authors were joined by Tim Maurer, and Yeganeh Torbati moderated.

Collin Anderson

Collin Anderson is a Washington-based researcher focused on measurement and control on the internet, with an emphasis on countries that restrict the free flow of information.

Tim Maurer

Tim Maurer is the co-director of the Cyber Policy Initiative and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Yeganeh Torbati

Yeganeh Torbati is a reporter in Reuters’ Washington, D.C. bureau. From 2011 to 2013 she covered Iran's politics, economy, foreign policy, and nuclear program for Reuters from Dubai.