Politics of Post-Conflict Reconstruction

Thu. February 1st, 2018
Beirut, Lebanon

With Syria, Libya, and Iraq grappling with either the specter of war or its immediate aftermath, there is an urgent need to analyze the politics of post-conflict reconstruction. The reestablishment of long-lasting political, economic, and social stability will require serious consideration of a variety of issues, spanning from the political economy of reconstruction, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration, and transitional justice to the return of refugees and internally displaced persons and the role of international actors and organizations.

The Carnegie Middle East Center held a discussion on the politics of post-conflict reconstruction, where Maha Yahya, Marc Lynch, Steven Heydemann, and Dylan O’Driscoll outlined the challenges that Arab countries are likely to face as they move forward.

Steve Heydemann

Steve Heydemann is a professor in Middle East Studies at Smith College, and a nonresident senior fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy of the Brookings Institution.

Marc Lynch

Marc Lynch is a nonresident senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is also a professor of Political Science and International Affairs at the Elliot School of International Affairs at the George Washington University, and director of the Project on Middle East Political Science.

Dylan O'Driscoll

Dylan O’Driscoll is a research associate at the Humanitarian Conflict Response Institute at the University of Manchester.

Maha Yahya

Maha Yahya is the director of Carnegie Middle East Center.

