The Fight for Freedom in Modern Iran

Thu. June 14th, 2018
Washington, DC

The Carnegie Middle East Program hosted a discussion with Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad on her recently published memoir, The Wind in My Hair: My Fight for Freedom in Modern Iran

The book details Alinejad’s journey from a tiny village in northern Iran to becoming a renowned journalist and women’s rights activist who is helping lead nationwide protests against Iran’s compulsory hijab law. Author and historian Nina Ansary moderated the discussion, and Karim Sadjadpour provided opening remarks.  

Masih Alinejad

Masih Alinejad is a journalist and the founder of My Stealthy Freedom, a campaign to oppose laws requiring head scarves in Iran. 

Nina Ansary

Nina Ansary is a leading authority on women's rights in Iran, a historian and bestselling author. Her book Jewels of Allah: The Untold Story of Women in Iran received the 2016 International Book Award in Women's Issues.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. 
 

Political ReformDemocracyCivil SocietyMiddle EastIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
