Stabilizing Sino-Indian Security Relations: Managing Strategic Rivalry After Doklam

The Doklam standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the summer of 2017 coincided with an ongoing deterioration in bilateral relations, and accelerated pre-existing military competition. Frank O’Donnell provides a detailed analysis of Indian and Chinese nuclear and conventional ground force posturing, and illustrates darkening rival perceptions of these actions and their underlying strategic intentions. Carnegie hosted an expert panel discussion with O'Donnell on his new paper, Stabilizing Sino-Indian Security Relations, which proposes new measures to limit the recurrence of future Doklam-like episodes and their inherent risk of escalation.

Sameer Lalwani

Sameer Lalwani is senior associate and co-director of the South Asia program at the Stimson Center.

Tanvi Madan

Tanvi Madan is director of the India Project and fellow in the Project on International Order and Strategy in the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution.

Frank O'Donnell

Frank O’Donnell is a Stanton junior faculty fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University, and a nonresident fellow in the South Asia program at the Stimson Center.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is the Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.