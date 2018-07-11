event

The Billionaire Raj: A Journey Through India’s New Gilded Age

Wed. July 11th, 2018
Washington, DC

India is the world’s largest democracy, with more than one billion people and an economy expanding faster than China’s. But the rewards of this growth have been far from evenly shared, and the country’s top one percent now own nearly sixty percent of its wealth.

In a new book, The Billionaire Raj: A Journey Through India’s New Gilded Age, James Crabtree delivers a vivid account of India’s economic transformation and challenges. Weaving personal interviews from the world’s most expensive home together with those from villages and mass political rallies, Crabtree examines India’s crony capitalism and lack of state capacity in what Publisher’s Weekly has called “an invaluable commentary on Indian democracy and the forces that threaten it.” Crabtree joined Joanna Slater in conversation, and Carnegie’s George Perkovich introduced the discussion. A reception followed, and copies of the book were available for purchase.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

James Crabtree

James Crabtree is the executive director of IISS–Asia. Prior to joining the IISS, he was an associate professor of practice at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. His best-selling 2018 book, The Billionaire Raj: A Journey Through India’s New Gilded Age was shortlisted for the FT/McKinsey book of the year.

Joanna Slater