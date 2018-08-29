The U.S.-India 2+2: A Conversation with Randall G. Schriver

Ahead of the inaugural “two-plus-two” dialogue between the United States and India, Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis and Randall G. Schriver discussed the future of the U.S.-India relationship and key priorities in the coming months. The dialogue was first announced following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call with U.S. President Donald Trump in 2017 and will take place on September 6, 2018. The bilateral talks aim to advance diplomatic and defense cooperation between the two countries.

Randall G. Schriver

Randall G. Schriver is the assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific security affairs at the U.S. Department of Defense.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.